Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.