Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,244,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,745 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after buying an additional 322,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.40 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.10.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

