BitShares (BTS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $246,258.94

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $246,258.94 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,444,100 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.