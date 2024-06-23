BITICA COIN Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.91 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,746.25 or 0.99998608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998298 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

