Bitcoin Latinum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

