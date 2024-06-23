Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Reaches $488.15 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $488.15 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $27.87 or 0.00043741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00030993 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

