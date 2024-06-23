Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.
Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,649,000 after acquiring an additional 876,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,458.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 791,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
