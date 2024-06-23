Beacon Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 6.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.25% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $165,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.31. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

