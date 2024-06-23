Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Sells C$828,000.00 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00.

TSE ABX opened at C$22.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.36. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of C$39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4494519 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

