Bangor Savings Bank Sells 318 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.00. 1,093,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,253. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

