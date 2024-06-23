Bangor Savings Bank Sells 270 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 84.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after buying an additional 342,191 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after buying an additional 129,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,456,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,773. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.