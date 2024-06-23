Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,263 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,389,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,734. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

