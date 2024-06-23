Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.91. 197,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.17. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

