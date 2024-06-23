Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 47,318 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $92.55. 1,023,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,296. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.