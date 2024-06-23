Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 929,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,209,000 after buying an additional 127,662 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $137.84. 4,999,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,912. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

