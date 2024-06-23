Bangor Savings Bank Has $11.99 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

