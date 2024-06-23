Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after buying an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.81. 3,683,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

