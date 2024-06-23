Bangor Savings Bank Buys 317 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average of $243.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

