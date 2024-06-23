Bangor Savings Bank Buys 1,528 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.66.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.56. 16,786,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,384. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

