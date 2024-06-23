Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 863 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 441,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $120.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.