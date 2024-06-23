Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$53.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.06.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In related news, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Insiders bought 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $433,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.