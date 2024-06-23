B. Riley Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $280.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.4 %

ONTO opened at $216.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $89,785,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

