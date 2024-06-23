Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $24.44 or 0.00038133 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.62 billion and approximately $236.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,089,494 coins and its circulating supply is 393,743,124 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

