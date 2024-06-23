Aua Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 2,068,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,850. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

