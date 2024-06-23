Aua Capital Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.05. 930,496 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.
About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.