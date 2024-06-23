Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.80. 773,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

