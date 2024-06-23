Aua Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,888,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,118. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

