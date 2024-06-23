Aua Capital Management LLC Has $803,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

