Aua Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,378,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average of $176.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $185.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.