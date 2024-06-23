Aua Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IJR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 4,472,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.