Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,182 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $218.21. The stock had a trading volume of 310,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
