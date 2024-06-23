ASD Market Cap Hits $28.80 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $28.80 million and $950,109.58 worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,075.58 or 1.00044749 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00075283 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04370905 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $766,439.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.