Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 6th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $65,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.60. 1,541,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,934. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $264.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.58.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

