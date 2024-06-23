Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

