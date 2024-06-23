Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 375 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after acquiring an additional 105,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $160,999,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,313,000 after acquiring an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,826. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

