Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average of $243.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
