Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC remained flat at $20.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,996. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

