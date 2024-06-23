ArbDoge AI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.41 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One ArbDoge AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. ArbDoge AI has a total market capitalization of $57.72 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Token Profile

ArbDoge AI was first traded on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official message board is medium.com/@arbdogeai.

Buying and Selling ArbDoge AI

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,398,189.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

