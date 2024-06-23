Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $138.70 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,846,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00038476 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $16,996,539.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

