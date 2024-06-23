Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.84 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1,475.1% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.84 million and $8.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00040163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

