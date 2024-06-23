Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Lifted by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.0% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 131.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,510,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,442. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.97 and its 200-day moving average is $303.72.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

