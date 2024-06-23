Ankr Market Capitalization Tops $303.66 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Ankr has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $303.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,263.65 or 1.00004193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005323 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00076612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03071814 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $5,864,302.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.