Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,630.00.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
