Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $91.13

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

SIMO stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

