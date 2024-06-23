Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 2,050

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.27).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.94) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIK

Insider Transactions at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,507.55). 30.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIK opened at GBX 1,971 ($25.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,941.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,222 ($28.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,933.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,900.03.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.