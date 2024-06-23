Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by Executive Wealth Group LLC

Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after acquiring an additional 243,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amgen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,933,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

