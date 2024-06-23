Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.69.
PINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $209.11 million, a PE ratio of -383.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
