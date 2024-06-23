Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.69.

PINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 574,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $209.11 million, a PE ratio of -383.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

