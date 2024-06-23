Aion (AION) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Aion has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $108.20 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00075695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010477 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.