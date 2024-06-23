AFC Gamma, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

AFC Gamma has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $257.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.01. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AFC Gamma

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 31,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

