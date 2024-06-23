aelf Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $277.06 million and $19.93 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,164,456 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

